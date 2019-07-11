GALVESTON
A Galveston County sheriff’s deputy shot a prisoner on the University of Texas Medical Branch campus at about 6 p.m. Thursday during what law enforcement officers described as an escape attempt, officials said.
The man, who was not identified Thursday, had been arrested at the Galveston County Courthouse earlier in the day and was suspected of having ingested pills, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
He had been taken to the medical branch emergency room for treatment, Trochesset said.
After being treated and while being escorted from the hospital, the prisoner got into an altercation with a deputy and attempted to escape, Trochesset said.
The deputy shot him in the leg near a medical branch parking garage after a short chase, Trochesset said.
The inmate survived the shooting and was treated by a trauma team, according to the medical branch.
He was in surgery late Thursday and his medical condition was undetermined.
Officials did not release the deputy’s name Thursday.
The Texas Ranger division of the Texas Department of Public Safety would investigate the shooting, Trochesset said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.