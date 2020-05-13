GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced the 30th local death related to the coronavirus.
A man between the ages of 71 and 80 died on May 2, according to the health district. The man had a preexisting health condition.
The district did not release the man's name, the city he lived in or any details about the preexisting condition. The district has released little other data about local people who have died from the virus.
To date, 27 of the county's 30 coronavirus deaths have been connected to long-term care facilities, according to the district. All but one of the people who have died were older than 60.
The virus has contributed to the death of 16 women and 13 men, according to the health district.
Tuesday marked two months since Galveston County announced its first local COVID-19 case. In that time, 691 Galveston County residents have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 424 people have recovered, according to the district.
