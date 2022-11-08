Election Day Polling Places Nov 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BACLIFF• Bacliff Fire Department, 600 Grand Ave.BAYOU VISTA• MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300CRYSTAL BEACH• Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87DICKINSON• Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3• City Hall, Meeting Room 2, 4403 state Highway 3FRIENDSWOOD• Chamber of Commerce, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive• Jacob White, 2200 Parkwood Ave.GALVESTON• Moody Church, 2803 53rd St. Room 116• GISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T• County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Second floor hallHITCHCOCK• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6HIGH ISLAND• 2116 Sixth St.JAMAICA BEACH• Seaside Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass RoadKEMAH• Community Center, 800 Harris Ave.LA MARQUE• Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road.• Fire Station, 5717 Texas Ave.LEAGUE CITY• City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St.• Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway• Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E.• League City EMS, 260 FM 270• New Hope Baptist Church, 3610 FM 646 E.• League City Public Works, 1701 W. League City Parkway• Fire Station No. 4, 175 Bay Area Blvd.SAN LEON• San Leon Fire Department, 337 12th St.SANTA FE• West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Court Room• Santa Fe ISD Museum, 13304 state Highway 6TEXAS CITY• Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Thomas Carter Room.• Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Surf RoomSource: Galveston County Election Division Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags State Building Santa Fe Linguistics Christianity Building Industry Politics Beach Fire Station Polling Place Vista × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson teen arrested on manslaughter charge over deadly crash, sheriff saidMaceo's to be featured on 'Texas Bucket List'One motorcyclist dead, three motorists injured in crash near DickinsonRally's rumble continues on The Strand in GalvestonGalveston prepares for 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to roar onto islandLone Star Rally revs up with big crowds and fair weather in GalvestonMotorcyclist in critical condition after crash, police sayMore police, enhanced safety messages planned for Lone Star Rally in GalvestonTexas City man to face trial in homicide committed when he was 16Santa Fe teen charged in string of fires at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (62) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (43) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36)
