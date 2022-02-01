GALVESTON
A cold snap that will bring sub-freezing temperatures to parts of Texas this week might not pose as much threat to Galveston County.
Despite that, local emergency response leaders said they’re preparing for the cold and urged residents to do the same before the weather arrives.
“We should be concerned, but not overly concerned,” city of Galveston Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Morgan said.
The freezing forecast comes just before the one-year anniversary of the near collapse of the Texas power grid during the winter storm of 2021.
Forecasters on Tuesday were projecting temperatures on Galveston Island to dip to as low as 32 degrees Thursday night. In League City, the predicted low temperature was 29 degrees.
Galveston County as of Tuesday afternoon hadn’t issued any storm warnings.
Crews in League City were topping off the tanks of trucks used to refuel the city’s emergency generators, officials said.
The Port of Galveston warned customers strong winds might impede marine vessel traffic.
Friendswood city employees were being told to prepare in case forecasts take a turn for the worse.
“We’re telling folks to at least have their personal plans in place,” Friendswood Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Mansfield said. “Be prepared and be ready for any kind of event.”
The forecasts are more dire in other parts of the state.
In Dallas and Fort Worth, snow and ice were predicted for Thursday and temperatures were expected to drop below freezing until at least Saturday. Ice and hard freezes also were predicted in the Texas Hill Country and the Austin metro area.
Prolonged freezes weren’t predicted for Houston and points southeast, including Galveston County. Still, with ice threatening other areas of the state, local officials said there could be some local fallout.
“An ice storm that happens in the middle of the state can still affect our power grid,” Morgan said. “We found that out last year.”
During a media briefing in Austin on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said people in Texas should make preparations for power outages and dangerous driving conditions.
Abbott called the inbound weather “a very substantial winter storm.” Despite assurances earlier this winter that Texas lights would stay on during storms this year, Abbott said Tuesday he couldn’t guarantee that would be true this week.
“No one can guarantee there won’t be a ‘load shed event,’” Abbott said, referring to planned blackouts meant to prevent power grids from complete failures.
Load shedding was responsible for many of the blackouts during the 2021 freeze, when some Texas power plants were knocked offline by weather and others weren’t operating, causing a supply shortage as demand soared.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas predicted power demand in the state would peak Friday. The council, which is responsible for the grid, was working to ensure there would be enough power to meet the demand, Abbott said.
If power fails locally, officials plan to open warming centers, they said. But officials weren’t prepared Tuesday to announce where those centers would be or when they would open.
Officials urged everyone in the area to take at least basic precautions ahead of the storm, including stocking up on food and water, being prepared to take pets and plants inside, identifying water shut-off valves and exposed pipes.
League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said the shut-off valve warning was especially pressing, given last year’s experience.
“We had over 2,000 calls from people who had burst pipes and didn’t know how to shut off the water,” she said. “We want them to check that out now before the cold weather comes in.”
People who bought generators since last year’s freeze and power outage should ensure they know how to use them and know not to operate them indoors, officials said.
Morgan had graduated levels of concern for the coming days.
“We’ll be worried about plants and pets, but not pipes,” Morgan said. “But it’s always a safe bet to go ahead and prepare now.”
