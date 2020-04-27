GALVESTON
Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Monday that some businesses in Texas will be able to reopen their doors on Friday drew mostly positive reactions from Galveston County leaders.
But it appears that parts of this week will be dedicated to figuring out what special COVID-19 restrictions can and should still be in effect going into the first weekend of May, local officials said.
Abbott announced that restaurants, movie theaters, malls and retail businesses would be able to reopen to customers on Friday. The reopening order comes with a big caveat: Businesses that choose to reopen must limit the number of people inside to 25 percent of the building’s listed occupancy.
“I think it’s a nice, measured approach,” Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “It’s actually more restrictive than what we were going to do.”
Galveston city leaders had been talking in recent days about limiting restaurants by placing space restrictions between tables, officials said. Abbott’s measures don’t require businesses to keep employees and customers 6 feet apart, but it encourages such measures.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey called Abbott’s announcement the “smart way to go” because it ties expansion of recovery to the number of COVID-19 cases that are still being diagnosed in Texas.
“It’s a start, and the most encouraging part is that if we don’t see a rise in the COVID-19 virus number, he’ll open more in two weeks,” Hallisey said.
For local leaders, Abbott’s announcement set a clearer path for what can and can’t be done in coming days, they said.
Kemah city council members had been considering reopening all businesses, without limitations. But the announcement clearly prevents that from happening, Mayor Terri Gale said.
“I’m 100 percent supportive of what he said,” Gale said. “I think that it’s terrific that we are focused on getting Texas reopened but in a safe manner. We’ll definitely implement our recovery plan according to the guidelines he laid out.”
Abbott said his order put limits on the power of local governments to penalize people who don’t wear face coverings in public places. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he felt vindicated by that part of the order.
Henry last week announced he would not issue a county-wide order requiring face coverings and called such an order unconstitutional.
“He’s a former Supreme Court justice and attorney general; I would say there’s no one better qualified to make that decision,” Henry said.
County officials had little indication about what Abbott would announce Monday. Henry thought Abbott’s order would allow the county to get back to a semblance of normalcy, he said.
Not every leader was enthusiastic about Abbott’s announcement. La Marque City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson said the order will require La Marque to lift some aspects of its local stay-at-home order earlier than planned.
Limiting businesses to 25 percent capacity is a tall order, he said.
“You tell a business you can operate at 25 percent capacity, now who’s going to enforce that?” Jackson said. “Nobody has the authority to enforce the governor’s order except the state police.”
Many businesses will be earnest about keeping numbers as low as possible, but the economic reality is that a business can’t survive on 25 percent of its normal revenue, Jackson said.
“There’s not a lot of business owners that won’t do the right thing, but there are some,” he said. “I fear we may go the way of Singapore.” Singapore is the Asian country with the third highest coronavirus infections.
During his address, Abbott explicitly referenced a resurgence of cases in Singapore after the country began some reopening efforts as a reason for not reopening more businesses across the state.
Abbott’s order didn’t included pressing questions of local interest, apparently leaving local governments to make their own rules and regulations on or by Friday.
Abbott’s order said nothing about beaches, hotels, game rooms, short-term rentals or large amusement attractions such as the Kemah Boardwalk or the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier.
It’s welcome news to local restaurants, even if their seating capacity is limited, said James Clark, president of the Galveston Restaurant Association.
“It was a little bit lower than we thought we were going to get, but at this point we will gladly take everything we think we can get,” Clark said.
There likely won’t be a huge rush of business because many people are still nervous about coronavirus, so restaurants likely will continue with take-out, Clark said.
Henry and local mayors plan to meet to discuss local rules for reopening on Thursday. Henry expected more announcements to be made after that meeting.
Reporters Keri Heath, Kathryn Eastburn and James LaCombe contributed to this article.
