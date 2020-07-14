Oyster sales have plummeted in Galveston County because of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent shutdown of area restaurant dining rooms.
San Leon’s Prestige Oysters, one of the largest oyster purveyors in the state, reported selling only 50 gallons to distributor Sysco last week for the entire Houston market. That figure represents a plunge in sales of at least 70 percent, said Raz Halili, president of Prestige.
Winter is the prime time for oyster sales to restaurants, when waters are cool and harvesting is at its peak. But even in warmer months in previous years, there has been enough of a market for oysters to keep Prestige’s crew of fishermen busy.
“The market in general is extremely low,” Halili said. “A number of restaurants don’t have oysters on the menu at all. They can’t store them and the cost is up. Everybody’s looking to cut costs.”
For Halili, such a dramatic dip in sales means cutting back on harvesting. For now, his operation is using the downtime to do maintenance on boats.
“We’re just trying to keep everybody working and on the payroll,” he said. “There’s a lot of upkeep. We’re just giving the facility some love right now.”
Restaurant sales comprise the lion’s share of the oyster market in America, with only a minuscule amount of oyster harvests going to home cooks, according to industry experts.
That has not always been the case.
Last week, famed chef Dan Barber of New York’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns farm-to-market restaurant, tweeted that during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, oysters were a major source of protein in American home diets and were at a premium during that crisis.
“During the 1918 influenza epidemic, oysters were the hoarder equivalent of today’s toilet paper,” Barber wrote. “Stockpiling was ubiquitous, prices skyrocketed, black markets developed. Poachers raided oyster beds.”
Not so now when oyster lovers prefer their oysters on the half shell, shucked by kitchen crews at restaurants. In Galveston, Katie’s Seafood Market, 1902 Wharf Road in Galveston, usually experiences slow oyster sales during summer months, but reports that this year, all shellfish sales are down.
“Our restaurant sales are down overall because of the coronavirus shutdown,” Katie’s manager Nick Guiterrez said.
Little to no sales and limited harvesting means a disturbance in the normal growth pattern of oysters among his beds in Galveston Bay, Halili said. When oysters lay idle and are not harvested, they grow to a larger size and produce more meat. That was the kind Americans preferred in the last century rather than a half-shell oyster. Now, there’s little to no market for those larger oysters.
Federal relief for fisheries, including oyster purveyors like Prestige, was approved in May, though only for $300 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act. That money is to be distributed among the nation’s commercial fishermen, seafood processors and dealers, for-hire fishing businesses and privately owned marine aquaculture businesses that can show they lost at least 35 percent of normal revenues because of the coronavirus crisis, according to government documents.
That amounts to most seafood outlets in the country with nationwide restaurant seating limits and shutdowns, according to industry experts.
Meanwhile, oyster businesses like Prestige and markets like Katie’s continue to experience a serious downturn in sales as restaurant reopenings remain vulnerable to government attempts to keep the virus in check.
“For a couple weeks, when restaurants reopened, we were kind of busy,” Halili said. “But with the resurgence of COVID in the Houston area and Florida, we’ve seen a big slow down.”
