GALVESTON
The Galveston County Clerk’s Office said Wednesday it wouldn’t help local cities and other governments conduct elections May 3, probably delaying city council races and bond elections until possibly November.
The announcement, made hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local elections across Texas to be delayed to avoid crowd gathering and reduce the spread of coronavirus, likely means that most local elections planned for May will be postponed, officials said.
Most of the cities, school districts and other governments contract with the county clerk’s office to conduct their elections for them. Most entities have neither the equipment nor the general expertise to do it themselves.
Among the elections likely to be delayed are city council and mayoral elections in Galveston, Texas City and Dickinson and bond elections for the Galveston, Friendswood and Dickinson school districts seeking ways to finance construction projects costing hundreds of millions of dollars.
In a proclamation Wednesday morning, Abbott strongly encouraged cities to postpone their elections until the fall, in the name of social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
The election office was contracted to run 20 local entity elections on May 3, officials said.
Galveston County District Clerk Dwight Sullivan, who oversees elections, made the decision to cancel his office’s participation in the elections, he said on Wednesday afternoon.
“At this point, we feel that it’s in the best interest of not only the staff but the public to move it,” Sullivan said. “It’s just a big risk for the public to take to come out to vote.”
Various officials and candidates reached on Wednesday said they were just learning about the election office’s decision and weren’t ready to comment about their plans for officially moving elections.
Galveston officials said recent conversations around city hall had been more focused on increasing people’s ability to vote by mail in the upcoming city election. With Wednesday’s announcement by the county clerks’ office, the city council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an official postponement.
Galveston Independent School District trustees would meet next week to talk about their options for delaying a $200 million bond referendum scheduled for May, board President Anthony Brown said.
Delaying the elections would keep incumbent municipal leaders in their positions, perhaps for months.
“I guess I’ll hang around until November,” said Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle, who was prepared to retire from his position this year.
There are 229 days until the Nov. 3 elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.