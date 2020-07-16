GALVESTON
The return of cruise ships to the Port of Galveston and other ports in the United States has been pushed back, again.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued a no-sail order to cruise ships operating in the United States. The order will prevent cruise ships from sailing until Oct. 1.
The new order extended prohibitions that have existed since March 13 as a means of preventing spread of COVID-19 on ships. The orders were set to expire on July 24.
In its new order, the CDC said “further action” was needed to address the coronavirus pandemic before cruise ships could resume carrying passengers.
The CDC’s extension meant that major cruise companies will have to wait at least two weeks longer than they had previously planned to return to business. On June 19, the Cruise Lines International Association announced that its members would voluntarily extend the cruise shutdown until Sept. 15.
Companies in the association represent 95 percent of all passenger cruise ships in the world.
On Sept. 22, Carnival Cruise Line announced its shutdown would extend though Sept. 30.
The shutdown has resulted in the the cancellation of more than half of cruises that had been planned out of the Port of Galveston this year and dealt an economic blow to the city’s public wharves and the businesses and workers that depend on cruise passengers and crew members for income.
HEALTH CHALLENGES
But while the economic toll of the shutdown mounts, the public health challenges posed by cruise ships in light of the coronavirus are still giving federal officials pause.
Between March 1 and July 10, 2,973 COVID-19 or COVID-19-like illnesses have been identified on cruise ships, resulting in 34 deaths, according to the CDC. Eighty percent of cruise ships within U.S. jurisdiction have been connected to COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the CDC.
The CDC has asked cruise companies to submit plans that would allow them to operate their businesses safely during the pandemic and without putting added strain on the U.S. government or health care systems.
In its extension order, the CDC said there has been difficulty getting cruise ship operators to submit appropriate plans and a lack of consensus on what the correct disease prevention protocols are.
“Measures taken by state and local health authorities regarding COVID-19 onboard cruise ships are inadequate to prevent the further interstate spread of the disease,” the order said.
The Port of Galveston is in frequent communication with its cruise tenants about the state of the cancellations, port Director Rodger Rees said Thursday. Rees partly blamed the federal government for the lack of planning for cruising’s return.
“CDC has been non-responsive to these guys,” Rees said. “The question that’s coming up now is if they have the authority.”
Some companies have started to question if the CDC has the ability to dictate when cruising can return, Rees said.
PORT PRECAUTIONS
The port has made some renovations to its cruise terminals in anticipation of needing added safety measures when cruise passengers do return.
The port has added Plexiglas barriers in some areas of the terminal and is planning to install touchless fixtures in bathrooms and bacteria-killing cooling and heating systems in the building.
Other measures also are being considered, such as adding camera systems that can measure a person’s body temperature as they move through a cruise terminal, and track them through the facility, and UV lights that could destroy bacteria from handrails and other frequently touched surfaces, Rees said.
The port will likely also have to consider finding a way to shelter people who disembark from a ship in Galveston and need to be quarantined because they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or were potentially exposed to the virus, Rees said.
It wasn’t immediately clear who would foot the bill for increased COVID-19 protection measures, but Rees said whatever initial costs were incurred by ports or cruise companies would likely ultimately be passed on to cruise passengers.
“The expectation is that it will trickle down in some way,” Rees said.
