Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.