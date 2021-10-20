DICKINSON
For the first time in many years, Galveston County health officials have uncovered evidence of the St. Louis encephalitis virus, which infects humans and can cause potentially lethal illness.
They know the virus is back in the county thanks to the service of chickens.
The Galveston County Mosquito Control District’s sentinel chickens have long helped keep tabs on mosquito-borne viruses. Raised from eggs during the winter and then distributed to local chicken-keepers in the spring, the chickens are exposed to mosquito bites to help keep humans healthy.
The district raises a new flock of chickens every year to ensure the animals don’t already have antibodies against mosquito-borne diseases.
Throughout mosquito season, which runs from about April to October, district technicians visit flocks of sentinel chickens and take blood to test for viruses. When the season is over, the chickens stay with their keepers.
The idea is for disease-carrying mosquitoes to bite chickens before they bite people. The canary in the coal mine is, in this case, a chicken in a coop.
“You have these chickens sitting in coops at night being bit,” said John Marshall, the director of the Galveston County Mosquito Control District. “The theory is before we see these diseases branch out and go to humans, we see it in the birds.”
The virus cycle in the county follows migration patterns, Marshall said. Migrating birds fly through Galveston County. Mosquitoes bite them, picking up a virus caught in another part of the country or the world. Those mosquitoes then bite a chicken — or a person — starting a local spread.
Chickens are useful for monitoring West Nile Virus and St. Louis encephalitis because they don’t get sick from those viruses. A bird bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus will develop antibodies but won’t get sick, said Scott Weaver, the director of the Institute for Human Infections & Immunity at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“It’s probably the best way to know if a virus like West Nile is circulating in the area,” Weaver said. “With a sentinel chicken, you’re kind of sampling a lot of mosquitoes with one chicken. If that chicken is sitting in its coop getting bit by dozens of mosquitoes a day, you end up with the equivalent of sampling thousands of mosquitoes with one bird.”
If chickens are found to be carrying the antibodies, mosquito control puts extra effort toward knocking down the mosquito populations near where the birds are kept.
No one in Galveston County has been diagnosed with St. Louis encephalitis this year. But the mere presence of the virus is worrisome, officials said. The mosquito district was founded in 1955 in reaction to a surge of encephalitis infections, Marshall said.
A VIRUS REEMERGED
St. Louis encephalitis was thought to be nearly eradicated in the Galveston area, after being pushed out by the arrival of the West Nile virus. But recently, St. Louis encephalitis has reemerged in California. A positive identification of it in Galveston County is cause for concern, Weaver said.
“We don’t really understand what changed,” Weaver said. “But it’s another virus we’re concerned about because it can cause central nervous system disease, especially in older age groups.”
Most people infected with St. Louis encephalitis virus don’t have symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those people who do become ill might experience fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. Some people might develop neuroinvasive disease, such as encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, according to the CDC.
The mosquito control district has been using sentinel chickens for the past 35 years, Marshall said. The monitoring program isn’t as robust as it once was.
This year, five homeowners in the county agreed to take chickens from the district. That’s fewer than in the past, Marshall said. Decreases in the number of people interested in raising chickens, and city ordinances limiting bird ownership, have made sentinel chicken hosts harder to find, he said.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to find five chicken flocks,” Marshall said. Sometimes, the mosquito district will find a monitoring site by just driving around and seeing chickens in a yard.
“We ask them to keep our chickens for us until October, then they can have a big barbecue or you can have egg-layers,” he said.
The effectiveness and efficiency of the program also has been reduced. State labs no longer accept blood samples from the district. Instead, the mosquito district sends blood samples to the University of Texas Medical Branch for testing. Getting results from the medical branch can take longer than the state lab used to, Marshall said.
There’s also a question about whether the chickens would be useful in detecting emerging or new viruses. For instance, the Zika virus, which caused a worldwide scare in 2016, can be carried by mosquitoes that live in Galveston County. Unlike West Nile or St. Louis encephalitis, Zika isn’t carried by birds, however.
Zika is transmitted differently, Marshall said.
