The Salvation Army of Galveston County's annual Angel Tree list is now available for Galveston County residents to sponsor for children this Christmas season, said Melanie Thornton-Lewis, director of social services.
“This is a way that we help alleviate the stress of living close to the edge,” Thornton-Lewis said. “Especially in hard times, like during this current pandemic, people need a little help now and then.”
The angel lists are available for “adoption” by the community at Walmart stores in Galveston County and at The Salvation Army locations at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City and 601 51st St. in Galveston.
For information or to make arrangements for group adoptions, call 409-763-1691.
— Angela Wilson
