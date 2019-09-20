LEAGUE CITY
A Houston Police Department officer crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 45, injuring himself and backing up afternoon traffic, police said.
The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Interstate 45. The officer was driving south at a "high rate of speed" when he crashed, according to the League City Police Department.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
The crash closed three lanes of the highway for about an hour. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local emergency room for treatment, police said.
Police did not identify the officer or say whether he was issued any citations following the crash.
— John Wayne Ferguson
