  • Texas City Police Department

Police are seeking help identifying the two men seen in this video clip.

TEXAS CITY

Texas City police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men caught early this month on video burglarizing vehicles.

The burglary occurred about 2 a.m. July 2 in a hotel parking lot the 3000 block of Interstate 45, police said.

The two men arrived at the hotel in a black Acura with a stolen paper license plate, police said. The two men broke into several vehicles, police said.

The license plate — 18678G5 — had been stolen about two weeks ago from the 1300 block of Afton Street, police said.

The first suspect had long dark hair and was wearing a red shirt and red hat, police said. He has a medium height and medium build, police said.

The second suspect had short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing, police said. He has a medium height and slimmer build, police said.

Anyone recognizing the suspects or the black Acura should call detective Berg at 409-643-5820, police said.

 — Connor Behrens

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

