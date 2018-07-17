TEXAS CITY
Texas City police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men caught early this month on video burglarizing vehicles.
The burglary occurred about 2 a.m. July 2 in a hotel parking lot the 3000 block of Interstate 45, police said.
The two men arrived at the hotel in a black Acura with a stolen paper license plate, police said. The two men broke into several vehicles, police said.
The license plate — 18678G5 — had been stolen about two weeks ago from the 1300 block of Afton Street, police said.
The first suspect had long dark hair and was wearing a red shirt and red hat, police said. He has a medium height and medium build, police said.
The second suspect had short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing, police said. He has a medium height and slimmer build, police said.
Anyone recognizing the suspects or the black Acura should call detective Berg at 409-643-5820, police said.
— Connor Behrens
