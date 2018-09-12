DICKINSON
A former Dickinson High School softball coach was arrested last week and charged with having an improper relationship with one of her students.
Kristin Pike, 28, of Livingston, turned herself into the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to the Dickinson Independent School District.
Pike was charged with a felony count of improper relationship between an educator and student, according to court records.
Pike is accused of having a relationship with a student in 2016, according to the school district. She worked for the district from August 2015 until June 2018, district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
The district was made aware of the allegations against Pike earlier this month, Dowdy said. A student made a statement to a school administrator that caused the school district to report Pike to Texas Child Protective Services, Dowdy said.
“The district immediately forwarded the information to CPS and law enforcement and is cooperating with authorities in the investigation,” she said.
Pike’s departure from the district was not related to the charges, Dowdy said.
Pike was an English teacher and assistant varsity softball coach while she worked in Dickinson, according to documents posted on the school district’s website.
Pike was arrested Friday, according to court records. Her bond was set at $20,000, according to court records. She was no longer in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
It’s the second time in two years a Dickinson teacher has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student.
In April 2017, Justin Devera, 32, was charged with one count of improper relationship between an educator and a student. Devera admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student in his car and at a local hotel. He pleaded guilty to the charge in August and was sentenced to 10 years probation.
Devera was a career and technology teacher at Dickinson High School.
Inappropriate relationships have been a target of state lawmakers in recent years. A new law passed in 2017 requires school administrators to report inappropriate relationships to the state, or else face jail time or a $10,000 fine.
There were 222 improper teacher-student relationships investigated by the Texas Education Agency in 2016, according to the state. In 2014, there were 179 such relationships investigated by the state.
From 2008 to 2015, the number of improper teacher-student relationships investigated by the education agency increased by 53 percent, from 123 to 188, according to the Austin-American Statesman.
