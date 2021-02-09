GALVESTON
A North Dakota man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman while aboard a Galveston-based cruise ship.
Watford City, North Dakota, resident Hector Fernando Blanco, 45, admitted to attempting to strangle and suffocate his girlfriend, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.
The attack happened in November 2018 inside a cabin on Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas, prosecutors said. Blanco placed his hand and a towel over the woman's mouth, then twisted a towel around her neck and dragged her around the cabin, prosecutors said.
The woman escaped and alerted security on board the ship, prosecutors said.
Even though the ship was 45 miles from Galveston and is registered in the Bahamas, the assault was investigated by the FBI because Blanco is a U.S. citizen and because the assault happened within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, prosecutors said.
After serving 36 months in prison, Blanco will be on probation for two years.
