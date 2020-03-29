GALVESTON
In an unprecedented move, the city has closed beaches to the public and banned vehicular traffic from the beach on the West End as it continues to deter visitors and public gatherings.
City officials had hoped to avoid such a drastic measure, but large crowds have continued to flock to island beaches despite efforts by Galveston leaders to discourage tourism to combat the spread of coronavirus, they said.
The measure pertains to locals, also.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough signed the orders Sunday, which prohibit people from walking on the beaches as of 2:45 p.m. and ban cars, trucks, golf carts, motorcycles and mopeds from accessing the beach from FM 3005.
"I hate to do it for locals, but we’ve got to do it," Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough wasn't sure Sunday whether the city would place barriers in front of the access points or how the city would enforce the order, he said.
"We have tried to take systematic steps over the last week to reduce the island of tourists and we’ve had some success, but we’re still getting day-trippers," Yarbrough said. "We encourage you not to come."
The city had been very hesitant to close beaches because it wants a place for residents to enjoy the outdoors, but visitors continue to flock to the beaches, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Barnett at 3 p.m. wasn't yet sure what the fine would be for people who violate the order.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis at 3 p.m. was beginning to ask people to leave the beach, he said.
He wasn't immediately sure how beach patrol would enforce the order, he said.
The orders are in effect for seven days. The Galveston City Council has a meeting planned Friday to discuss extending any orders the mayor declares.
