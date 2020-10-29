GALVESTON
Some residents and businesses around the intersection of 61st Street and Stewart Road might be without city water or have lower water pressure after crews struck a major water line during a construction project.
Residents should prepare for water service to be out until as late as Friday morning, according to the city.
Residents and businesses along 61st Street from Stewart Road to Lee and Joe Jamail Park and along Stewart Road from 61st Street to Grover Avenue likely lost water Thursday afternoon, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Some residents farther back into the surrounding neighborhood might have lower water pressure, she said.
At 2:45 p.m., crews had already been sent to repair the line, she said.
Crews were working on a 24-inch water line that will run from the 59th Street pump station to Scholes International Airport to provide a backup water supply to the West End.
While working on the line, crews accidentally struck the existing water line, Barnett said.
Crews are working to restore water service as quickly as possible, but repairs could continue overnight, Barnett said. The city hopes to have repairs completed by Friday morning, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.