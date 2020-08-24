GALVESTON
Galveston County is officially on watch for a hurricane.
The National Weather Service in League City on Monday afternoon issued a tropical storm watch for Galveston Island and a hurricane watch for Bolivar Peninsula and said Tropical Storm Laura could bring hurricane-force winds to the area within the next two days.
The watch was the first officially published warning about hazards of Laura, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in coming days before making landfall Wednesday evening.
Officials had their eye on the storm for the better part of last week. On Monday, they continued to urge county residents to make final preparations for Laura and recommended the start of evacuations from coastal areas.
Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown ordered a voluntary evacuation from Galveston’s West End on Monday afternoon and urged people who do not live or work on the island to go home. About two hours later, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he likely would issue a voluntary evacuation from Bolivar Peninsula beginning Tuesday morning.
The main threats of the storm right now are storm surge and high winds, officials said.
“The West End is unprotected,” Brown said. “It’s probably the most vulnerable part of the island.”
The evacuation applies to areas west of 103rd Street, the point on the island where buildings are no longer protected by the Galveston Seawall.
The city’s order is meant to give visitors, many of whom might be staying in West End vacation rentals, the chance to evacuate, Brown said.
Both Brown and Henry emphasized that while forecasts on Tuesday had the Galveston area being brushed by the outer edge of the storm, a slight change in the track of just 50 miles could seriously increase the threat.
“There’s going to be surge somewhere, we just don’t know where,” Henry said during an afternoon press conference. “If it stays on the track it is on now, coming in east of the Sabine Pass, we’re going to be in pretty good shape because we’ll be on the clean side of the storm. But a 50-mile shift to the west makes a big difference.”
Henry declared a local disaster Monday in case the county needed to seek federal reimbursement for recovery efforts. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the White House had agreed to issue a preemptive federal disaster declaration for counties on the Texas coast.
Tropical Storm Marco, which formed in the Caribbean Sea last week and was at times forecasted to reach Texas, fell apart off the Louisiana coast on Monday.
Marco’s death left Laura as the major possible problem for Galveston and other points on the Texas coast — but clarity on that storm wasn’t expected until the very early hours of Tuesday morning, Henry said.
Depending on what the overnight forecasts show, Henry might issue a voluntary evacuation on Bolivar Peninsula for Tuesday. If the track shifts farther west, that could become a mandatory evacuation.
Henry’s recommendation to leave was for people who wouldn’t be comfortable being stranded in one location for up to two days, he said.
“The reason it’s voluntary is because you may not be able to move around Bolivar,” Henry said. “We don’t see an immediate threat to life and safety on Bolivar, but we may not be able to get EMS to you.”
With the forecast still unclear, Henry outlined some precautions that were still being taken in advance of the storm. Some 50 buses and 25 ambulances already were staged or on their way to Galveston County to help with evacuation, if they’re needed, Henry said.
Some of the ambulances might be used to transport county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, Henry said.
A White House official also reached out to the county to assure leaders they would have the resources they need, Henry said. He didn’t name the official.
Galveston County officials have been in touch with Houston and Harris County representatives to talk over the logistics of widespread evacuations, if they’re needed. During a press conference in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner cautioned his residents that traffic might pick up on roads headed west on Wednesday evening as some people flee the coast.
Houstonians should try to let those people pass onto safety before trying to evacuate themselves, Turner said.
“Be prepared, depending on what we know tomorrow, to stay off the road,” Turner said. “If people are going to be evacuating from Port Arthur, from Chambers County, from Galveston County, to the extent that is called for, let them get through.”
Reporter Keri Heath contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.