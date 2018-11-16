GALVESTON
An overturned trailer on an on-ramp to Interstate 45 caused traffic delays in Galveston on Friday afternoon.
The accident was occurred near the intersection of Harborside Drive and Interstate 45 just before 3 p.m.
A trailer hauling two luxury SUVs fell on to its side when the truck pulling it attempted to turn on to the ramp, police said.
The truck didn't roll and no one was injured in the accident, police said.
Wreckers and the Galveston Fire Department were at the scene to help clear the accident. Outbound traffic was diverted down Harborside to a second on-ramp as the accident was cleared.
The accident was cleared at 3:46 p.m.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.