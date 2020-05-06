LEAGUE CITY
In a letter from Mayor Pat Hallisey to Gov. Greg Abbott, League City on Wednesday joined a growing call to freeze 2020 property value appraisals at their 2019 values because of financial hardships that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Freezing these appraisals is in everybody’s best interest because I think they’re out of control,” Hallisey said.
Hallisey in his letter to Gov. Abbott cited Texas Government Code Section 418.016, which in part grants the governor authority to suspend provisions of any regulatory statute during a disaster.
“It seems only appropriate that if he’s going to have so much influence over local issues, we want him to help us a little bit, too,” Hallisey said. “Our people could use a break on their taxes.”
With the state legislature out of session, all the legislators can do at this time is advocate and ask questions for their constituents, unless a special session is called by Abbott to address the appraisal issue, state Sen. Larry Taylor said.
It’s also not entirely clear whether Abbott could unilaterally issue an executive order declaring a property value appraisal freeze, Taylor said.
“We’ve been inquiring and don’t have a definitive answer on that yet,” Taylor said. “We’ve been working on that issue to figure out all that we can do. There are laws giving the governor the authority to make some changes during times of emergency, but I’m not sure if this is allowed in that or not.”
The Galveston County Central Appraisal District mailed more than 130,000 property appraisal notices April 22, officials said. Notices informed many residents their property values had risen — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars — meaning a higher property tax bill.
The appraisals reflect the assessed value of properties as of Jan. 1, months before the economic effect of the coronavirus became a concern.
“Texans need the government to get out of the way of a robust economic recovery and sending taxpayers a bigger bill does the opposite,” Hallisey stated in his letter.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry sent Abbott a letter nearly identical to Hallisey’s on Tuesday and also sent letters to the county’s state legislators requesting that property value appraisal reform be a top priority in the next legislative session.
Hallisey, regarding property value appraisal reform, believes property values shouldn’t be reappraised annually, but rather once every five years, he said.
“I’ve told every legislator it’s not tax rates that are killing people, it’s the appraisals,” Hallisey said. “And if you just gave appraisals once every five years and gave people a chance to recover from the sticker shock, you probably wouldn’t have to put up with this.”
‘RUNNING CALCULATIONS’
Other mayors in the county will join Hallisey in asking Abbott to freeze property appraisals at 2019 values.
Hitchcock Mayor Randy Stricklind was planning to meet with the city’s attorney to discuss a draft of a letter echoing concerns voiced in an email from Henry sent to county leaders over the weekend.
“We want him to know how the 2020 property taxes are a burden on the citizens of Hitchcock,” Stricklind said. “There’s a lot of people not working, who’ve lost their jobs and just a lot of things that have a bearing on their lives right now. They don’t need another burden.”
La Marque’s city council will consider a letter appealing to Abbott at its regular May 11 council meeting, Mayor Bobby Hocking said.
In Dickinson, Mayor Julie Masters posted a letter to the governor on Wednesday echoing Henry’s concerns that an additional tax burden at this time will only inhibit the economic recovery needed after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor and City Manager Glen Adams appealed to the local appraisal review board in a letter last week requesting all assessments be held at their 2019 levels.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough has not made a request to Abbott for appraisal relief and is not considering it at this time.
The city of Galveston is looking into what it would mean for city finances to freeze taxes at the 2019 level, Yarbrough said.
“We’ll make a good, thorough decision,” Yarbrough said.
The city isn’t yet in a position to say how the freeze could affect city finances in the next two or three years, Yarbrough said.
“We’re running calculations to see what it does,” Yarbrough said.
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle could not be reached for comment.
‘RIGHT QUESTIONS TO ASK’
State Rep. Mayes Middleton has approached the appraisal issue as a legal question, sending a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting an opinion about whether cancellation of in-person property value protests because of COVID-19 concerns is constitutional.
In the letter, Middleton argued that if eliminating in-person protests and having them held only remotely is unconstitutional, then property values should be rolled back to their 2019 levels, leaving the appraisal district to reassess values next year.
“The legal questions that I asked on the property tax protest system and the due process and proper notice and making sure all the deadlines are met and that everybody basically gets a fair shake are the right questions to ask here,” Middleton said.
“It’s just fundamentally unfair with some of the things that are happening with the appraisals,” he said. “Ninety-four percent of people in Galveston County settled their protests informally last year, and that informal, in-person meeting has been eliminated for everybody.”
Although Hallisey wasn’t optimistic Abbott would act on his letter alone, he said the governor might be moved to act as the number and scope of such requests regarding property value appraisals grow.
“Can you imagine what would happen to the city of Houston if in fact they started leaning on the governor to freeze their appraisals from last year,” Hallisey said. “Most of us haven’t recovered from (Hurricane) Harvey yet. So, let’s see where this goes. We try to support our neighboring cities when they get on these things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.