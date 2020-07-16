BOLIVAR PENINSULA
People living on Bolivar Peninsula no longer have to boil drinking water.
The Bolivar Peninsula Special Utility District on Thursday announced it lifted a boil-water notice it had issued Tuesday.
The boil-water notice was issued after a water line break between Boyt Road and Monkhouse Drive.
— John Wayne Ferguson
