A Galveston man on probation after pleading guilty May 31 to a felony gun charge was charged again Sunday with multiple felonies that prosecutors should have known about before the plea deal was struck, officials said.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady on Monday said his office should have known about felony warrants for Dymonique Thompson, 18, before his office agreed to a deferred probation deal on a deadly conduct charge from February.
Thompson pleaded guilty May 31 to firing a gun at a group of high school students in an alley near Ball High School on Feb. 14. No one was injured in the shooting, but it prompted a manhunt in neighborhoods around the school and caused high anxiety because it happened on the same day as a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Thompson was arrested again Sunday, just nine days after agreeing to the plea deal, according to police records.
He and another man were charged with felony theft of a firearm after a League City police officer reported finding two stolen handguns during a traffic stop on South Kansas Avenue just after midnight, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After that arrest, police charged Thompson on two outstanding warrants — one for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in La Marque and one for a burglary charge in Galveston, according to court records.
In the La Marque case, Thompson is accused of shooting at two men at a basketball court in Carbide Park on May 6, and then firing at the house where the men lived on May 7, according to the warrant. La Marque police obtained a warrant for his arrest in that case on May 23.
In Galveston, Thompson was accused of being one of four people who broke into a house in the 2900 block of Avenue O 1/2 on May 11, according to police records. Police obtained a warrant from the DA’s office on May 28, after reporting a security camera had recorded Thompson entering the house.
Derrick Phillips, 17, of Galveston, also was charged with felony burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the same crimes, according to court documents.
Despite the two warrants, Thompson walked out of the Galveston County Courthouse on May 31 with a sentence of four years deferred probation.
That appears to have been a mistake, Roady said.
Prosecutors check for warrants before they complete plea agreements, he said. But when they checked their computer system for warrants in late May, the documents had not been uploaded, Roady said.
Prosecutors also must approve the warrants in the first place, he said.
“The arrest warrants were signed but for some reason never got entered into the system,” he said.
He could not explain why they weren’t in the system at the time.
“We’re going to figure out why the warrants didn’t show up,” he said.
Had the prosecutor negotiating the plea agreement known about the warrants, Thompson likely wouldn’t have gotten the same deal, he said.
“Certainly, if the prosecutor on the first case had known, there would have probably been a difference,” Roady said.
Thompson was in custody Monday at the Galveston County Jail on $140,000 bond, according to jail records.
Phillips was held on $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
