LEAUGE CITY
Police Monday identified a man who died early Oct. 16 after falling from his motorcycle and being hit by a car on FM 646.
Nicholas Hoelscher, 39, of Alvin, was traveling west at around 2:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of FM 646 when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, then slid into a lane of oncoming traffic, League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
Hoelscher was struck by a car traveling east that did not stop after hitting him, police said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office preliminary investigation determined that Hoelscher probably died from the initial motorcycle crash, and not from impact with the dark green SUV, police said Monday.
Investigators are still trying to find the driver of the dark green SUV, most likely an Oldsmobile Bravada, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 281-554-1840.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.