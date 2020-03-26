GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch beginning today will require people arriving at its emergency rooms be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering.
The medical branch has erected white tents outside each of its emergency rooms in Galveston, League City, Clear Lake and Angleton.
The goal of the screening tents is to separate people who are showing serious signs of COVID-19 infection from people who are going through different health crises, said Chad Connally, the nurse manager for emergency services at the medical branch.
The tents are not testing centers. People who arrive asking to be tested for the coronavirus won’t find what they’re looking for at the ERs, Connally said
“One of our primary objectives is to keep all of our patients that come to UTMB safe,” Connally said. “By sorting them, we can keep them separated from other patients that are in the emergency room.”
Patients who are suspected of being infected with COVID-19 will be directed to one side of the emergency rooms, while patients needing emergency medical care for other reasons will be directed to another side.
Emergency responders are screening patients who go to the hospital via ambulance as they’re being transported, Connally said.
People showing no symptoms or mild symptoms that don’t require treatment should continue to stay at home, self-isolate and call their own doctor with concerns, Connally said.
“If you’re not feeling symptoms, stay at home,” Connally said.
Neither the Galveston County Health District nor the medical branch as of Thursday had announced plans for point-of-care testing, where people can simply pull up and be tested, in the county.
