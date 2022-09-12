LEAGUE CITY
Hundreds of people waving U.S. flags gathered Saturday morning to greet U.S. Army Sgt. Preston Kaplan as he arrived at his new home with an escort by League City police and fire units and the Patriot Riders.
The Clear Springs High School Charger Choir was also on hand.
Homes For Our Troops, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization founded in 2004, paid for and donated the home to Kaplan. During the event, representatives from the organization, sponsors of the project, a representative from U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s office, state Sen. Larry Taylor and state Rep. Greg Bonnen spoke about the organization and the sacrifices service members and their families make.
H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation, which has partnered with the organization to help with 35 Texas homes, decorated and furnished the home and even stocked the pantry.
“We always enjoy the opportunity to team up with this great organization and honor those who served,” H-E-B Senior Director of Public Affairs Lisa Helfman said. “We want to help our veterans live their best lives and we are so grateful for their sacrifice and this is a small way we can say thank you.”
Kaplan was also given $7,500 to go toward a golf cart by CKD’s Golf Carts.
“This is not charity,” retired Brig. Gen. Tom Landwermeyer, CEO of Homes For Our Troops, said.
“We must repay a debt to those who served and put their lives on the line for our freedom. It is our obligation to honor their sacrifice.”
After some speeches by the organization and sponsors, Kaplan spoke.
“I am so humbled and honored today," he said. "I feel like a king.
"This means everything to me. I always planned to serve in the military, but following the events of 9/11, I was more compelled than ever to fight for my nation."
Kaplan's family raised U.S.flag above their new home, cut the ribbon and took a tour.
Kaplan joined the Army as an infantryman right after high school and was deployed to Iraq twice, first in 2005 and again in 2007.
On April 29, 2008, during his second deployment, Kaplan was on a mounted mission with the 1st battalion of the 502 Infantry Regiment, which was part of the 101st Airborne Division's second brigade, when his vehicle was struck by an explosively formed projectile, which resulted in severe damage to his right leg.
“After my injury, I was confused and angry and did not know what my life would hold next,” Kaplan said.
Kaplan underwent more than 60 surgeries within 18 months, working to salvage his right leg, before he decided to undergo amputation.
By 2011, Kaplan was able to walk on a prosthetic and continues to live an active lifestyle – running, scuba diving, skydiving, golfing, fishing, and hunting. He is also studies Brazilian jiu-jitsu at Gracie Barra Texas.
Despite his active lifestyle, Kaplan found it difficult to navigate his house. His wheelchair wouldn't fit through doorways, or under counters and countertops were too high, preventing him from doing basic tasks we take for granted.
Each home by the organization features more than 40 major special adaptations, including lowered countertops and accessible appliances, roll-under access, widened doorways and hallways, pull-down shelving, vinyl plank floors, a roll-in shower, automatic doors, a therapy tub and a master closet/safe room.
The organization believes these modifications will be alleviated by Kaplan’s difficulties.
The financial freedom of the home is also set to benefit Kaplan’s wife, Nicole, a former non-commissioned officer in the Army, and their daughter Eliana, born in April 2018.
“It was very difficult for Preston go room-to-room in the old home and he would try to make sacrifices for me, limiting his mobility to not inconvenience me,” Nicole Kaplan said. “This modified home will make our lives so much easier and bring us all closer together.”
Since returning home, Kaplan has obtained two degrees in process technology and manufacturing engineering from Lee College. In 2021 he began an internship with LyondellBasell Industries, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world.
He also enjoys volunteering in his community and supporting fellow veterans. He is also involved with Mighty Oaks, a faith-based organization that supports Veterans. In January 2020, Preston and Nicole ran the Houston Marathon for Team Homes for our Troops.
Homes for our Troops has completed 338 homes in 43 states, with 50 of those in Texas, marketing associate Teresa Verity said. For every dollar donated to the organization, 90 cents is put back into veterans services.
All the homes are 2,800 square feet, which can be configured as either four bedrooms, two bath; three bedrooms, a bonus room, and two bath; a kitchen in the front of the home; or a kitchen in the rear of the home.
Veterans who receive donated homes pay no fees and have no mortgage, but are responsible for property taxes. Homes For Our Troops also provides the veterans with a financial planner for three years to assist with budgeting and financial planning. Homeowner education courses and a home warranty are also offered to ensure that the veterans are successful long-term homeowners.
To qualify for the program, a veteran must have sustained an injury in the Iraq-Afghanistan theater after 9/11, retired or be in the process of retirement from the military, received a letter of eligibility from the Veteran’s Affairs Specially Adapted Housing Grant Program, pass a criminal and credit background check and make the home their primary residence.
