GALVESTON
A local man was diagnosed with West Nile virus last month, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The man contracted the disease while visiting South Dakota last month. He remained in that state for treatment, according to the health district. He was diagnosed on Aug. 26, according to the health district.
The man is between 70 years old and 79 years old and a resident of Galveston County, according to the health district. The district did not release more identifying details about the man because of confidentiality laws.
The health district announced the diagnosis because it’s listed in the Texas Department of State Health Services website as a local diagnosis because the man lives in the county, health district officials said.
There have been 22 reported cases of West Nile in Texas this year. There have been no reported cases of local transmission in Galveston County this year.
West Nile virus is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes it can cause symptoms, including headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis. It also can be fatal.
— John Wayne Ferguson
