Two northbound Interstate 45 traffic lanes from FM 517 to FM 646 will be closed 9 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The closure will include the northbound FM 646 exit ramp, officials said. A possible detour is the FM 517 exit ramp.
The closure also will include a total closure of the northbound frontage road at FM 646, officials said.
— Connor Behrens
