Two northbound Interstate 45 traffic lanes from FM 517 to FM 646 will be closed 9 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

The closure will include the northbound FM 646 exit ramp, officials said. A possible detour is the FM 517 exit ramp.

The closure also will include a total closure of the northbound frontage road at FM 646, officials said. 

 — Connor Behrens

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

