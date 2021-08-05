GALVESTON
When Lou MacBeth, 84, tested positive for COVID-19, her family was surprised.
MacBeth, who is immunocompromised, had been cautious, wearing a mask, staying at home and being vaccinated. So at first, when she began having a cough and cold-like symptoms, her family assumed she had caught respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, from being exposed to a sick baby.
But when she went to West Isle Urgent Care, she tested positive for the coronavirus. The doctor there sent MacBeth to the University of Texas Medical Branch emergency department in Galveston to receive COVID-19 treatment.
But instead of receiving any treatment, MacBeth was assessed, given an inhaler and sent home, Heather MacBeth-Estrada, MacBeth’s daughter, said. MacBeth-Estrada also is a nurse who works in employee health at the medical branch.
“I was just really flabbergasted,” MacBeth-Estrada said.
MacBeth-Estrada had expected her mother to be given antibody infusion therapy, which is considered the best treatment available for some COVID patients and the subject of wide media attention and growing public interest.
And as COVID cases rise, demand for the treatment, which involves injecting synthetic antibodies into the body, also is growing.
HIGH DEMAND
The demand is so great, and supplies so limited, that at the medical branch, patients seeking the treatment are added to a waiting list and often must wait one to two days before receiving treatment, said Shawn Nishi, a pulmonologist at the medical branch who works with COVID patients.
Infusion treatment is considered the best option for patients with mild COVID symptoms who don’t require hospitalization or oxygen, Nishi said.
Neither Nishi nor medical branch spokesman Christopher Smith Gonzalez, who weren’t familiar with MacBeth’s case, could say why MacBeth hadn’t been provided that treatment if she was eligible.
Typically, however, to receive the treatment, COVID-positive patients should contact their primary care physicians to set up appointments at the medical branch’s infusion center, they said. The doctor would put in a request for treatment, which would put the patients on the waiting list, Gonzalez said.
Treatment is provided at the outpatient infusion center, not the emergency department where MacBeth went seeking treatment. This is in an effort to prevent COVID-positive patients from entering the emergency department and exposing non-COVID patients, Nishi said.
The medical branch is working to contact people who test positive to determine whether they would like to receive the treatment, but that can be a slower process with the high number of people testing positive, Gonzalez said.
ANTIBODY TREATMENT
The treatment is most famous because former President Donald Trump received the Regeneron cocktail when he tested positive for COVID in October 2020, Nishi said. The treatment is part of a group of treatments called monoclonal antibodies.
Antibodies are created after a person has been exposed to a virus, Nishi said. They are produced by the immune system and bind to a virus, neutralizing it. COVID antibodies are present in people who have been infected with coronavirus and those who have received a COVID vaccine, she said.
The antibody treatment contains synthetic, lab-made antibodies that mimic the body’s natural antibody response and attach to the coronavirus’s spike proteins, preventing the virus from entering human cells, Nishi said.
“We give them because we’re concerned that our own response isn’t robust,” she said. “We kind of jump start our own immune system.”
The treatment is administered through an IV and takes about an hour to complete, Nishi said. Once patients have received the treatment, they’re monitored for an additional hour before the medical branch sends them home, she said. Patients generally start feeling better in a day or two, she said.
SUPPLY LIMITS
Although the medical branch, which provides 30 infusions a day, isn’t alone in offering the treatment, it’s one of the few in the county that do. Facilities receive a supply from the government, and this limited supply also limits how many patients each facility can treat, Nishi said.
“We’re kind of at the maximum capacity of what we’re able to give just by the sheer volume we receive,” she said.
Elite Care 24 Hour ER in League City also offers the monoclonal antibody treatment. The clinic treats an average of five patients a day and offers the treatment to those who test positive at its facility, although the facility is considering expanding the treatment to those who test positive elsewhere, Chief Nursing Officer Aaron Arias said.
Although the facility has not had problems acquiring the treatment so far, that may change, Arias said.
“As the need for this medication increases, the demand may exceed the supply, causing a need for volume allocations to be enforced,” he said.
Hospitality Health ER in Galveston also offers the treatment, marketing Director Caytlyn Stanley said. Unlike other facilities, Hospitality Health ER doesn’t require a referral, and most patients can receive same-day treatment, she said.
THE BEST TREATMENT
Monoclonal antibody treatment is the best available option for people with mild COVID symptoms, Nishi said. But people have to act fast.
It’s most effective if administered within 10 days of symptom onset, and it can only be given to patients with symptoms that don’t require hospitalization or oxygen, Nishi said.
Patients also need to secure the treatment before their symptoms become too severe because studies have not shown the treatment to be effective in severe cases, she said.
Anyone who tests positive and doesn’t require hospitalization or oxygen should consider the treatment, Nishi said. Interested patients can talk to their primary care physicians to receive referral to the medical branch. The medical branch has a wait list with most patients waiting one to two days, she said.
The cost of treatment depends largely on a patient’s insurance provider, Stanley said. Because the federal government purchased the supply of antibody treatments, patients pay for the cost of administering the treatment, not for the treatment itself, according to the government’s Combat COVID website.
That government website, combatcovid.hhs.gov, lists all facilities in the area providing the treatment.
GOING HOME
MacBeth returned home after her visit to the medical branch, and her daughter, MacBeth-Estrada, was able to secure her medicine through another provider, although it wasn’t monoclonal antibody treatment.
Since then, MacBeth has improved significantly.
As for the treatment MacBeth received at the medical branch, MacBeth-Estrada said she hopes it was a one-time occurrence. They have normally been happy with the treatment they receive there, she said.
“Maybe they’ve got COVID fatigue,” MacBeth-Estrada said. “Who knows.”
