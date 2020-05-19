TEXAS CITY
A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the 300 block of 18th Ave. N, officials said.
The Texas City Fire Department responded to a fire at a one-story home at about 9 a.m. and was able to get the fire under control at about 9:45 a.m., Fire Chief David Zacherl said.
Firefighters then searched the house and found a man's body.
Zacherl confirmed the fire was the cause of the man's death but did not have details about the man's identity.
The exact cause of the house fire still was under investigation late Tuesday afternoon, Zacherl said.
