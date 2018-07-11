GALVESTON
Two men were arrested Tuesday and accused of robbing a Galveston house while the woman who lived there had left to care for her ailing father, police said Tuesday.
When the woman returned to her home to find them inside, they began to scream "Let me out!" as they fled the apartment, according to police.
David Dyer, 39, of Lake Jackson, and Jeffrey Thompson, 40, of Galveston, were charged with burglary of a habitation Tuesday, according to police records.
The robbery happened in the 4200 block of Avenue G at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police complaint.
The woman who lives in the house told police she had left her home to go to her parent's house next door to help her father, who had fallen down.
When she returned to her home, she found two men inside, according to the complaint. They had packed up a blender, a book bag, bottles of medication and a box of jewelry, which contained some bracelets, according to the complaint.
When she saw the men in her kitchen and bathroom, the woman yelled at the men, according to the complaint
They screamed back, "Let me out," and fled the house, according to the complaint. They also told her they thought they were in a friend's house, according to the complaint.
The woman provided a description of the men to a patrol officer who arrived at the scene. The officer found one of the men stumbling at the intersection of 43rd Street. A deputy constable found the other man in the 4400 block of Avenue E.
Both men had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and were unable to follow commands, according to the complaint.
Dyer and Thompson were each held on a $40,000 bond, according to jail records. They were both still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Dyer has previous misdemeanor convictions for public intoxication and criminal trespass, according to county court records. Thompson has previously been convicted of felony theft, according to court records.
Ave G??
Winnie
Ave E?
Post office
A couple of winners. Lock'em up and throw away the key.
