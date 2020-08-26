Surfers Wednesday headed to the seawall in Galveston to catch head-high waves ahead of Hurricane Laura, but most of the island was quiet ahead of the storm.
Weather Alert
Surf builds, island quiet as Hurricane Laura nears land
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurricane Laura: Stronger winds from Laura are expected tonight
- Rumors fly about massive Marquette tract in Galveston; Texas City businessman has frightening 6th Street plans
- Mandatory evacuation order issued for city of Galveston
- Galveston man accused of pulling gun over missing pool wristband
- Tropical Storm Laura might bring wind, flooding to Galveston County
- Local threat rises with Tropical Storm Laura as models show westward turn over time
- Galveston County eviction cases have become dire
- Lumber prices go through the roof on high demand, short supply in Galveston County
- Evacuations in Galveston County might be called as Laura approaches Gulf
- West End Galveston community considers regulations, ban on vacation rentals
Collections
Commented
- Research will show Trump is the choice for America (93)
- Joe Biden is the clear choice for America (84)
- We must vote Trump out of office in November (80)
- Trump is leading America into the darkness (72)
- Question of the Week: How do you feel about Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's pick for vice president? (58)
- Mail-in voter fraud claims are all political hype (55)
- Early voting is your best bet this election (47)
- Politician Biden is not the answer to our troubles (47)
- If Biden wins, be ready for chaos in America (46)
- It's time to tell our shared history true and in full (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.