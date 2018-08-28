TEXAS CITY

A Texas City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for a 2017 burglary.

Thomas Francis Riley IV, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.

A Texas City resident called police in September 2017 and reported seeing a masked man breaking into his home, Hill said.

The homeowner was monitoring surveillance cameras linked to his phone, Hill said.

Riley will be eligible for parole after serving a fourth of his sentence, Hill said.

— Matt deGrood

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

