TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for a 2017 burglary.
Thomas Francis Riley IV, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
A Texas City resident called police in September 2017 and reported seeing a masked man breaking into his home, Hill said.
The homeowner was monitoring surveillance cameras linked to his phone, Hill said.
Riley will be eligible for parole after serving a fourth of his sentence, Hill said.
— Matt deGrood
