GALVESTON
Moody Early Childhood Center will be closed this week over concerns that too many staff members are in quarantine to effectively run the program, according to a statement.
The center will closed Monday and reopen Jan. 19, according to the statement.
Because cases of COVID-19 are rising in Galveston County, staff members and students are coming into contact with infected people, according to the statement.
The center's management is worried there won’t be enough staff to meet its standards of care.
While the center is closed, crews will be cleaning and sanitizing the facility, according to the center management.
Parents will not be charged tuition for the week.
The center has been following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines, according to center management.
People with questions can call 409-761-6930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.