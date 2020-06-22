GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line again has pushed back its plans to resume operations from the Port of Galveston and other U.S. ports.
The company Monday morning announced it would cancel all cruises through Sept. 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy wrote in a letter to customers.
Carnival in May announced tentative plans to begin cruising from Galveston and two Florida ports Aug. 1.
The company never released detailed plans about its return, however, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release guidance about how cruise ships can safely operate during the pandemic. The CDC has issued an order banning all cruise ships from sailing through at least July 24.
August cruises were further put into question when Carnival submitted a financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange saying it was "unable to definitively predict" a return date.
Cruise Lines International Association, an industry group that includes Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises, announced Friday all its members had agreed to suspend cruises until Sept. 15.
Carnival's Monday announcement extended the company's pause for two weeks beyond that.
Carnival at the beginning of the year had planned to sail 181 cruises from Galveston in 2020. No cruises have left the port since March 12. The new cancellation means the loss of at least 92 Carnival cruises this year in Galveston.
Royal Caribbean hasn't yet announced its plans to return after the Sept. 15 industry deadline.
