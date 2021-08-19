GALVESTON
Officials have identified the man who was found in the water Tuesday and later pronounced dead at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, as Galveston resident Robert Bruce Hammill, 66.
A lifeguard at the 61st Street tower spotted Hammill just after 9 a.m. about 50 yards east of the 61st Street Fishing Pier and 20 yards from the shore, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Guards pulled him from the water and performed CPR, Davis said. Emergency responders took Hammill to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:12 a.m., said John "D.J." Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The cause of death hasn't yet been determined, Florence said.
