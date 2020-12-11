Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.