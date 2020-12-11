LA MARQUE
Video evidence shows the man killed in a police shooting Wednesday night had pointed a handgun at the officer before the fatal shot was fired, investigators on Friday told Sheriff Henry Trochesset.
As La Marque police officer Jose Santos approached, Joshua Feast, 22, turned, ran and pointed a handgun at the officer, Trochesset said.
Santos had approached Feast in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street because Feast was wanted on a felony warrant, Trochesset said.
Trochesset on Friday morning hadn't yet seen the body camera video, so he wasn't sure whether the action was simultaneous or whether the gun was pointed first, but investigators told him the video shows a gun turned toward the officer, he said.
Investigators believe Santos fired one shot at Feast, striking him, Trochesset said.
Police collected one weapon from the street after the shooting, Trochesset said.
Emergency medical personnel found another handgun in Feast's pants, he said.
Deputies still were investigating everything else surrounding the shooting, Trochesset said.
Friday brought revelations about what investigators have determined so far, along with identification of the officer and the slain man and other details about both.
The decision to disclose those details departed from a course set at a news conference Thursday when La Marque Mayor Pro tem Keith Bell said the officer’s name would not be revealed to the public until the investigation was complete.
Police departments aren’t compelled by law to disclose the names of officers involved in shootings, but many do as a matter of policy.
Trochesset said Friday he had recommended La Marque city officials release the names of everyone involved in the incident.
Santos has been employed by the La Marque Police Department since October 2014 and has been a police officer since June 2010, officials said.
He had been placed on leave in 2017 after shooting and killing someone else in the line of duty.
A Galveston County grand jury in June 2018 declined to take any action against Santos for the shooting death of Gregory Ray Ham, 62.
Santos also worked for the Galveston Police Department from May 2012 until he resigned in December 2013, said Marissa Barnett, spokeswoman for the city. Barnett didn't have a reason for Santos’ resignation.
During his time on the island, Santos was one of several officers sued in federal court in connection to a man claiming his face was held in the surf during a beating at the hands of Galveston police officers.
That case eventually ended up in dismissal, though it’s not clear based on federal court records whether that’s because of a settlement or for lack of merit.
Santos was on administrative leave while the investigation was underway, the police department said.
Feast was identified as one of two victims in a 2017 shooting at an apartment in La Marque that involved a search for money and possibly narcotics, police said at the time.
Feast and another person were transported to area hospitals and recovered.
La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson said Thursday that Feast was wanted in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation. He alluded to a spate of violence across the middle part of Galveston County.
The neighborhood where the shooting occurred was the site of multiple calls for service about shots fired in recent weeks, Jackson said.
Federal, state and local authorities during 2020 seized more than 78 weapons and filed more than 40 charges to combat a rising tide of violence in the mid-county city, officials have said.
