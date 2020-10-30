GALVESTON
Cruise ships no longer are strictly prohibited from operating in the United States, but cruise companies still must prove they can operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic and strike agreements with local officials to manage the consequences of failing at that, federal officials said.
Part of the proof will come through volunteers willing to take part in mock cruises to test untried protocols meant to prevent shipboard outbreaks, officials said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday lifted a no-sail order that since March had prohibited cruise ships from operating in the United States. The ban financially hobbled the Port of Galveston, the only cruise port in Texas. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 300 cruises were scheduled to sail from the island's public docks.
In place of the no-sail order, the agency issued a set of conditions cruise companies must meet before passenger liners are allowed to return to business.
“This framework provides a pathway to resume safe and responsible sailing," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement. "It will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks on ships and prevent passengers and crew from seeding outbreaks at ports and in the communities where they live."
The order doesn't clarify when exactly cruise ships will return to Galveston or other U.S. ports. COVID-19 restrictions have canceled hundreds of sailings out of Galveston this year, costing the Port of Galveston millions of dollars in lost revenue.
Port Executive Director Rodger Rees called the announcement "one big step closer" to the restarting of cruise business and great news for the local economy.
"As the fourth most popular cruise port in North America, the Port of Galveston’s cruise business generates thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in local spending," Rees said. "The Galveston Wharves supports measures recommended by the cruise industry and public health experts to bring back safe, sustainable cruising."
Even before Friday's announcement, Carnival Cruise Line had canceled all its sailings from Galveston for the rest of 2020. Royal Caribbean Cruises and Disney Cruise Line had canceled all of their Texas sailings until at least December.
Before cruise ships return to actual business, cruise ship operators will have to show they can operate safely, in part by holding mock cruises with volunteers to demonstrate their strategies work.
Volunteers will be warned they're participating in a simulation of "unproven and untested health safety protocols" and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity, according to the CDC's new guidance.
The new order also requires cruise companies to begin testing crew members already aboard cruise ships and have tests run by CDC-approved laboratories. The companies must also be prepared to test and quarantine crew members who are on land.
Crew members getting onto ships will have to stay quarantined onboard for at least 14 days, according to the order.
The companies must develop ways to test passengers and crew members for COVID-19 while they're aboard the ships.
And they must get permission from ports and local health authorities to operate, according to the CDC.
Such permission must include agreements with hospitals and address what happens if a cruise ship must be evacuated because of a COVID-19 outbreak; a "housing agreement" specifying where people will stay if they test positive or are exposed to COVID-19 after boarding a ship; and an analysis of how many ships can safely operate from a port without overburdening local health facilities.
Although the new regulations appear stringent, they're also apparently a compromise between public health officials and the cruise industry.
Earlier this month, the CDC proposed that its no-sail order be extended until February 2021. That request was denied, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force settled on allowing the no-sail order to expire on Oct. 31.
The CDC still officially recommends people avoid cruising during the pandemic.
The cruise industry called the new rules a sign of progress.
“Our member lines are 100 percent committed to helping to protect the health of our guests, our crew and the communities we serve, and are prepared to implement multiple layers of protocols informed by the latest scientific and medical knowledge,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association.
“We look forward to reviewing the new order and are optimistic that it is an important step toward returning our ships to service from U.S. ports.”
Stock values of major cruise lines, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean, rose by at least 7 percent shortly after the CDC released its new guidelines.
News that cruises might be phased back into operation didn't come as a surprise to Galveston officials. Earlier this week, the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, approved a $32 million operating budget that assumed no cruises would leave from Galveston in the first three months of 2021 and that cruises would only operate at between 25 percent and 75 percent capacity for the rest of the year.
In 2019, the port generated of $51.5 million in income from operations, a new record in its 175-year history. The port spent $32.7 million on operations, and generated a net income of $18.9 million that year.
By the end of 2020, the port anticipates generating $26.8 million in operating income and spending $22.5 million. With three months remaining in its fiscal year, the port projects earning just $4.3 million.
In 2021, the port is planning to generate $37.5 million from operations, but to spend $32.8 million on operations. Officials are projecting just $4.7 million in net income.
