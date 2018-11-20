TEXAS CITY
The Texas General Land Office will open a satellite office in Texas City to assist people seeking federal help rebuilding or rehabilitating their homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
The office is at 600 Interstate 45, Suite 130. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, the land office said.
The office will be open to assist people who wish to participate in the Homeowner Assistance Program. The land office has $1.098 billion to spend on rebuilding or rehabilitating homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters in August 2017. Of that amount, about $258 million has been designated for homes in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Liberty, Montgomery and Walker Counties.
People can begin signing up for the homeowner assistance program Dec. 3. Grants through the program will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, the land office said.
The land office has created a checklist for people who are interested in applying for the program, so they have the correct information ready when the application period opens. The checklist is available at http://recovery.texas.gov/hap.
To qualify for the program, applicants must have owned a home and used it as their primary residence during Hurricane Harvey, and that home must have been damaged by the storm, according to the land office.
About 20,000 homes in Galveston County were damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The storm dropped more than 50 inches of rain on parts of the county, flooding homes and businesses and forcing mass evacuations from some communities.
