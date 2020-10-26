The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will conduct a special, called meeting at noon today by telephone and Zoom.
There will be no public access to its offices during the meeting.
To participate via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 819-7311-2149 and password: 981989. To call in via telephone, call 346-248-7799.
For more information, contact Rosalyn Preacher at rosalyn.preacher@gccac.org or 409-765-7878 at least 48 hours before the meeting start time.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.