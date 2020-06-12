GALVESTON
People in Galveston can get tested for the coronavirus for free without an appointment Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St.
Texas military forces and the city are offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People will need to present photo identification and provide an address for the results to be mailed to, according to the city. People won’t be required to prove citizenship or be a Galveston resident to get tested, according to the city.
No appointments will be required.
Increased testing will help prevent future cases because people who test positive will know to limit their contact with other people, according to the city.
