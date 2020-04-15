The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday reminded law enforcement agencies and county residents about a waiver for expired license plates that allows motorists a temporary renewal extension.
Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16 waived several transportation codes requiring registration and the operation of vehicles without valid registration tags.
"By suspending these rules, Texans can avoid unnecessary crowds and in-person contact without fear of being penalized. We encourage all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and to take preventative actions to protect their health and the health of those around them," Abbott said at the time.
The temporary extension to renew registration means vehicle owners should not receive citations for expired registration, regardless of when the registration expired, department officials said.
The Department of Motor Vehicles also will continue to provide registration renewal services online at renew.txdmv.gov. Call 888-368-4689 for more information.
