LEAGUE CITY
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has tested negative for COVID-19 and is now recovering.
He has transferred out of the isolation area and into rehabilitation, the city of League City Government posted in a statement on Facebook Thursday, adding he and his wife, Janice, are feeling stronger.
Hallisey, 70, first tested positive for COVID-19 in November and was hospitalized shortly after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.