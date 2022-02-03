Sorry, an error occurred.
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 8:15 pm
February 3, 2022
Senior Reporter
GALVESTON
A cold front is expected to move across Galveston County on Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing near-freezing temperatures and a chance of precipitation.
Because of early deadlines meant to get carriers off the road as early as possible, various lottery results and late scores of sporting events were excluded from the Friday edition of The Daily News.
As of Thursday afternoon, the weather had prompted some cancellations across Galveston County.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Clear Creek
All outdoor extracurricular activities are canceled on Feb. 3.
Indoor activities are continuing as normal.
The district will be closed on Feb. 4.
Dickinson
All outdoor after-school events are canceled on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
The district will be closed on Feb. 4
Friendswood
Classes are canceled and all district facilities are closed on Feb. 4.
Hitchcock
All after-school activities are canceled on Feb. 3.
The school district is closed on Feb. 4.
Santa Fe
All outdoor activities have been canceled on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
Seventh-grade and eighth-grade boys basketball games have been canceled for Feb. 3.
The high school musical has been canceled for Feb. 3
All other indoor activities will continue as scheduled.
The baseball alumni game on Saturday, Feb. 5 has been postponed to April 9.
The district is closed on Feb. 4. Outdoor athletics are closed on Feb. 4.
Texas City
The district is closed on Feb. 4. All outdoor games are cancelled. However, all indoor athletic will go on as scheduled on Friday afternoon.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Dickinson
All city facilities will be closed Feb. 4.
Santa Fe City Hall, Court, and Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed Feb. 4.
COLLEGES
Texas A&M University at Galveston
The college will be closed until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
