GALVESTON

A cold front is expected to move across Galveston County on Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing near-freezing temperatures and a chance of precipitation. 

Because of early deadlines meant to get carriers off the road as early as possible, various lottery results and late scores of sporting events were excluded from the Friday edition of The Daily News. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the weather had prompted some cancellations across Galveston County.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Clear Creek

All outdoor extracurricular activities are canceled on Feb. 3.

Indoor activities are continuing as normal.

The district will be closed on Feb. 4.

Dickinson 

All outdoor after-school events are canceled on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

The district will be closed on Feb. 4

Friendswood

Classes are canceled and all district facilities are closed on Feb. 4.

Hitchcock

All after-school activities are canceled on Feb. 3.

The school district is closed on Feb. 4.

Santa Fe

All outdoor activities have been canceled on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

Seventh-grade and eighth-grade boys basketball games have been canceled for Feb. 3.

The high school musical has been canceled for Feb. 3

All other indoor activities will continue as scheduled.

The baseball alumni game on Saturday, Feb. 5 has been postponed to April 9.

The district is closed on Feb. 4. Outdoor athletics are closed on Feb. 4.

Texas City

All after-school activities are canceled on Feb. 3.

The district is closed on Feb. 4. All outdoor games are cancelled. However, all indoor athletic will go on as scheduled on Friday afternoon.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Dickinson

All city facilities will be closed Feb. 4.

Santa Fe

Santa Fe City Hall, Court, and Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed Feb. 4.

COLLEGES

Texas A&M University at Galveston

The college will be closed until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription