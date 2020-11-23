Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The Federal Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
City offices
• City offices in Clear Lake Shores, Kemah and Jamaica Beach will close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Santa Fe and League City will close at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Galveston, Friendswood, Hitchcock, La Marque, Texas City, Bayou Vista and Tiki Island will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• There will be no trash pickup in Galveston on Thursday. Thursday trash will be picked up Friday, and so forth.
• There will be no trash pickup or recycling in Friendswood on Thursday. Thursday trash will be picked up Monday, and recycling will start back up Dec. 3.
• There will be no trash pickup in Texas City on Thursday. Thursday trash will be picked up on its next scheduled day.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Dickinson.
Libraries
• The Friendswood, Dickinson and Moore Memorial public libraries will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
• Rosenberg Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Thursday through Monday.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library will close at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Sunday.
• Helen Hall Library will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Sunday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the La Marque Public Library.
• The post office will be closed Thursday, and no mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Thursday.
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics and the Galveston County Health District will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Thursday and Friday. The center will reopen Saturday.
• The Daily News offices will close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
