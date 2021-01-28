TEXAS CITY
Jay Arthur Williams, Texas City's recreation and tourism director of 34 years, died Wednesday at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital. He was 72.
A Galveston native, Williams was known as a dedicated public servant who cared about the Texas City community. As recreation and tourism director, he helped create many athletic programs for children in the community.
Williams was on the board of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, a member of the NAACP and of First Missionary Baptist Church of Texas City, 2120 36th St. N.
Williams is survived by his wife, Glenda Williams; his two daughters, Vershelle Moore and DeAngela Williams; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
"He is indeed a Texas City legend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him," Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. "I cannot quantify what he has meant for me as a person and what he has done for the youth of our area."
"I am blessed and honored that God and his family shared him with us for the time that they did," Johnson said.
Funeral arrangements for Williams are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.