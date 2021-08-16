Early voting is underway for Galveston City Council District 1.
Times
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 20
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 24
Polling Places
Registered eligible voters can cast ballots at any of these polling places.
• Galveston County Justice Center, First Floor Vending Area, 600 59th St.
• Historic 30th Street Pump and Electric Light Station, 715 30th St.
Election Day time and polling places
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 28
• Galveston Historic 30th Street Pump and Electric Light Station, 715 30th St.
