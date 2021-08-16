Early voting is underway for Galveston City Council District 1.

Times

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 20

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 24

Polling Places

Registered eligible voters can cast ballots at any of these polling places.

• Galveston County Justice Center, First Floor Vending Area, 600 59th St.

• Historic 30th Street Pump and Electric Light Station, 715 30th St.

Election Day time and polling places

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 28

• Galveston Historic 30th Street Pump and Electric Light Station, 715 30th St.

Locations

