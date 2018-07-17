A Romanian man was charged Monday in connection with the theft of debit and credit card numbers used to steal thousands of dollars at ATM machines, Friendswood police said.
Fabrizio Victor Slatinea, 18, was charged with credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony, according to court records. He was being held in the Galveston County jail on $60,000 bond, jail records show.
Friendswood police stopped Slatinea about 1:28 p.m. Monday for traffic violations after bank employees told investigators people in the car made suspicious ATM withdrawals, officials said.
Investigators reported finding thousands of dollars in cash and several blank credit cards in the car, officials said.
— Matt deGrood
