GALVESTON
The two Carnival cruise ships that are scheduled to arrive in Galveston on Sunday adjusted their expected arrival times Friday.
The Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista are now scheduled to arrive at the Port of Galveston between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., officials said.
Earlier in the week, officials said the ships were scheduled to arrive around 4 p.m.
The ships are coming back to the Port of Galveston for the first time since April 2020. They are planned to be in Galveston until May 7.
On Monday, city and port officials will join Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and other dignitaries in an event calling for the end of federal restrictions on cruises leaving from the United States.
No cruises have left from U.S. ports since March 2020 because of safety restrictions imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the agency has released some guidelines on how cruise companies can return to business, industry officials have called the existing rules too burdensome to be achieved.
The CDC’s rules are scheduled to end in November. This week, however, officials laid out parts of an alternative plan that could allow cruises to restart by mid-July.
