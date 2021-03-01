Galveston resident and Ball High School senior Robert Ellis was named the 2021 Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston during a virtual watch party Thursday, according to organizers of the event.
Ellis plans on attending Xavier University in the fall. He will compete in the state Youth of the Year competition later this month and receive a $5,000 college scholarship.
The Youth of the Year program honors and celebrates inspiring teens and their incredible journeys and is based on outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.
Leyha Williams, also from Galveston and the 2020 Greater Houston Youth of the Year, served as emcee for the evening.
“We congratulate our Youth of the Year, Robert Ellis, for his outstanding leadership and dedication to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston,” said Kevin Hattery, president and CEO. “He represents the values of Boys & Girls Clubs and has continued to inspire and motivate others during a challenging year in which the COVID pandemic has impacted youth and their families alike.”
As Youth of the Year, Ellis will use the platform to make a difference in the lives of his peers and motivate America’s youth to be more productive citizens.
“Be an arrow in a world full of boomerangs,” Ellis said.
For more information, visit www.bgcgh.org.
— Angela Wilson
