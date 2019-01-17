DICKINSON
A Dickinson man was charged Tuesday after being accused of abandoning his 4-year-old son alongside a state highway, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Tarrod Braxton, 30, of Dickinson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, according to a police complaint.
Law officers about 3 p.m. Tuesday had received a report about a small child running in front of vehicles on state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A Department of Public Safety trooper was the first on the scene and found the child, who was afraid and had a runny nose, according to a police complaint.
The trooper put the child in his patrol car, and the child was able to show him where he lived, according to the complaint.
He told the trooper “My dad left me,” according to the complaint.
Braxton answered the door and said he didn’t know where his son was, according to the complaint.
The boy’s mother arrived at the house a short time later, and said she had left the child in Braxton’s care and that he was supposed to get the child off the school bus and take him home, according to the complaint.
Braxton was sweating heavily and mumbling while speaking to the deputies, according to the complaint. The deputies said they suspected he was intoxicated and took him into custody, according to the complaint.
Braxton was held on $60,000 bond. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
