TEXAS CITY
In conjunction with Black History Month, Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church will host a symposium on "COVID and African Americans and the need for the Vaccine" from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City.
Presented by Drs. Louis and Amanda Gilbert, the event also will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page via its site at www.barbourschapel.org.
COVID safety protocols will be in place for those wanting to attend in person.
For more information, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
— Angela Wilson
